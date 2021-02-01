Microsoft employee:
Hi, This is a high priority ticket and the FFmpeg version is currently used in a highly visible product in Microsoft. We have customers experience issues with Caption during Teams Live Event. Please help
Maintainer’s comment on twitter:
After politely requesting a support contract from Microsoft for long term maintenance, they offered a one-time payment of a few thousand dollars instead.
This is unacceptable.
And further:
The lesson from the xz fiasco is that investments in maintenance and sustainability are unsexy and probably won’t get a middle manager their promotion but pay off a thousandfold over many years.
But try selling that to a bean counter
- @matlag@sh.itjust.works29•15 hours ago
Alternative answer: "We understand your issue and will fix it as time and priorities allow. Please note that customers paying for support always get higher priority. Given MS contributions to the project, this ticket was ranked 42nd in our priority list.
Have a pleasant day! FFMPEG support team"
- @smb@lemmy.mlEnglish0•39 minutes ago
after looking at the ticket myself i think the relevant things IMHO are:
- a person filed a bug report due to not seeing what changes in the new version caused a different behaviour
- that person seemed pushy, first telling the dev where patches should be sent to (is this normal? i guess not, better let the dev decide where patches go or -in this case- if patches are needed at all), then coming up with ceo style wordings (highly visible, customer experience of untested but nevertheless released to live product is bad due to this (implicitly “your”) bug)
- pushiness is counterparted by “please help”
- free-of-charge consulting was given by the one pointing to changes likely beeing visible in changelog (i did not look though) but nevertheless it was pointed out to the parameter which assumes RTFM (if docs were indeed updated) that a default value had changed and its behavior could be adjusted by using that given parameter.
up to there that person -belonging to M$ or not (don’t know and don’t care) - behaved IMHO rather correctly, submitting a bug report for something that looked like it, beeing a bit pushy, wanting priority, trying to command, but still formally at least “asking” for help. but at that point the “bug” seemed to have been resolved to me, it looks like the person was either not reading the manual and changelog, or maybe manual or changelog lacks that information, it was stated later that documentation could not be found but that was not reacted to despite every other thing got answered i guess that person just did not really read neither changelog nor manual.
instead - so it seems to me - that person demanded immediate and free-of-charge consulting of how exactly the switch should be used to work in that specific use case which would imply the dev looks into the example files, maybe try and error for himself just so that that person does not need to neither invest the time to learn use the software the company depends on, nor hire a consultant to do the work.
i think (intentional or not) abusing a bug tracker for demanding free-of-charge enduser consulting by a dev is a bad idea unless one wants(!) to actively waste the precious time of the dev (that high priority ticket for the highly visible already live released product relies on) or has even worse intentions like (worst case scenario thinkable):
- uploading example files with exploits in them, pointing to the exact versions that include the RCE vulnerability that sample file would abuse and the “bug” was just reported cause it fits the version needed for exploitation and pressure was made by naming big companies to maybe make the dev run a vulnerable version on it on his workstation before someone finds out, so that an upstream attack could take place directly on the devs workstation. but thats just creating a fictive worst case scenario.
to me this clearly looks like a “different culture” problem. in companies where all are paid from basically the same employer, abusing an internal bug tracker for quick internal consulting would probably be seen as just normal and best practice because the dev who knows and is actually working on the code is likely to have the solution right at hand without thinking much while the other person, who is in charge of quick fixing an untested but already live to customers released product, does not have sufficient knowledge of how the thing works and neither is given the time to learn or at least read changelogs and manual nor the time to learn the basics of general upstream software culture.
in companies the https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_principle could be a problem that imho likely leads to such situations, but this is a guess as i know nobody working there and i am not convinced that that person is in fact working for the named company, instead in that ticket shows up a name that i would assume to be a reason to not rely too much about names in the tickes system always be realnames.
the behaviour that causes the bad postings here in this lemmy thread is to me likely “just” a culture problem and that person would be advised well if told to learn to know the open source culture, netiquette etc and learn to behave differently depending on to who, where and how they communicate with, what to expect and how to interact productively to the benefit of their upstream too, which is the “real price” all so often in open source. it could be that in the company that rolled out the untested product it is seen to be best practice to immediately grab the dev who knows a software and let him help you with whatever you can’t on your own (for whatever reason) whenever you manage to encounter one =]
i assume the pushyness could likely come from their hierarchy. it is not uncommon that so called leaders just create pressure to below because they maybe have no clue of the thing and not want to gain that clue, but that i cannot know, its just a picture in my head. but in a company that seems to put pressure on releasing an untested product to customers i guess i am not too wrong with the direction of that assumption. what the company maybe should learn is that releasing untested and/or unfinished products to live is a bad habit. but i also assume that if they wanted to learn that, they maybe would have started to learn it like roundabout 2 decades ago. again, i do not know for what company that person works -or worked- for, could be just a subcontractor of the named one too. and also could be that the pushyness (telling its for m$, that its live, has impact to customers etc) was really decided by someone up the latter who would have literally no experience at all on how to handle upstream in such situations. hierarchies can be very dysfunctional sometimes and in companies saying “impact to customers” sometimes is likely the same as saying “boss says asap”.
what i would suggest their customers (those who were given a beta version as production ready) should learn is that when someone (maybe) continously delivers differently than advertised, that after some few times of experiencing this, the customer would be insane when assuming that that bad behaviour would vanish by pure hope + throwing money into hands where money maybe already didn’t help improving their habits for assumingly decades. And when feeding everhungry with money does not resolve the problems, that maybe looking towards those who do have a non-money-dependant grown-up culture could actually provide more really usable products. Evaluation of new solutions (which one would really be best for a specific usecase i.e.) or testing new versions before really rolling them out to live might be costly especially when done throughout, but can provide a lot of really high valueable stability otherwise unreachable by those who only throw money at shareholders of brands and maybe rely on pure hope for all of the rest. Especially when that brand maybe even officially anounced to remove their testing department ;+) what should a sane and educated customer expect then ? but again to note, i do not know which companies really are involved and how exactly. from the ticket i do not see which company that person directly works for, nor if the claim that m$ is involved is a fact or just a false claim in hope for quicker help (companies already too desperate to test products before live could be desperate again in need for even more help when their bad habits piled up too long and begin falling on their heads)
UPDATES: smaller corrections i overlooked and:
amazingly despite demanding free-of-charge consulting service through a bug report without even a bug present, that person just got help. it seems now that even trillion dollar companies can’t afford to create usable products or fulfill their promises made to customers without the help of grown-up open source culture the worldwide IT securely relies upon. the company that once called open source a “cancer” seems to not be able here to achieve success without the superior OSS culture. must be poor people there leading a trillion dollar company that despite more money one could count in a lifetime seems to be unable to secure the companies success fulfill promises and give their software stability without the desperate need of voluntary free help from the cultured non-profit world who makes the world a better place =) maybe money just cant fix bad leadership bad company culture or even buy stability. by the way that promise “Will post the updates here.” of that person in the ticket seemingly did not get fulfilled up to now (11month so far), should one count that as yet another undulfilled promise of the company involved? wait until it reaches one or 5 years if unfulfilledness? or better ignore such a minor thing? maybe bashing is just not what culture is about. or maybe bashing is just sort of an immune raction of society against those who profit from society by abusing false promises they cant hold and blinding their customers to stay to systems that stay insecure and unstable, need unimaginable amounts of support just to stay up and running und thus binding lots of societies resources to products they can’t even afford fixing by themselves causing huge amount of damages in society year for year for generations while claiming the opposite? maybe
- Oliver Lowe1•2 hours ago
I think you’ve done a fair summary that deconstructed the simple narrative of “evil corporation steals from the poor”. Well, for me it did ;)
to me this clearly looks like a “different culture” problem.
That is a key point. To me it is surprising that a developer of such supposed seniority was not aware of (or doesn’t care about, or is so pushed for time, or just insensitive to?) the culture differences. That surprise made me jump to conclusions, leading to outrage and frustration.
Deep in my soul I believe Microsoft really is an evil corporation that steals from the poor. But in this specific instance, your summary made me think of Hanlon’s razor.
- @NauticalNoodle@lemmy.ml103•1 day ago
“A failure to plan on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part.” -Someone hopefully working on ffmpeg.
- Oliver Lowe19•1 day ago
Wow now that is a quote I’m going to steal. Wondering if “A failure to understand on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part.” has the same punch or is as relevant… anyway, thanks for sharing!
- @milicent_bystandr@lemm.ee-6•1 day ago
Does that go for the xz vulnerability too? Wasn’t it a Microsoft dev who discovered that?
- @smb@lemmy.mlEnglish-1•9 hours ago
the xz vulnerability was done through a superflous dependency to systemd, xz was only the library that was abused to use systemd’s superflous dependency hell. sshd does not use xz, but systemd does depend on it. sshd does not need systemd, but it was attacked through its library dependency.
we should remove any pointless dependencies that can be found on a system to prevent such attacks in future by reducing dependency based attack vectors to a minimum.
also we should increase the overall level of privilege separation where systemd is a good bad example, just look at the init binary and its capability zoo.
The company who hired “the” systemd developer should IMHO start to really fix these issues !
so please hold your “$they have fixed it” back until the the root cause that made the xz dependency level attack possible in the first place has been really fixed =)
Of course pointing it out was good, but now the root cause should be fixed, not just a random symptom that happened to be the first visible atrack that used this attack vector introduced by systemd.
- @duviobaz@lemmy.blahaj.zoneEnglish14•1 day ago
In this case, it’s actually Microsofts fault. There is no bug in ffmpeg, Microsoft just didn’t properly use it
- TechNom (nobody)English55•2 days ago
I wonder if these trillion dollar companies offer support contracts for astroturfing on social media on their behalf. I can’t think of any other way so many people are supporting their sociopathic attitude.
- @Buttons@programming.devEnglish9•1 day ago
Cognitive dissonance.
For a lot of people, either they accept “this trillion dollar corporation that controls all my computers, and the programming languages I use, and my code editor, is evil”. Or they accept “this trillion dollar company does lots of good things for me and is good”.
One is easier to accept than the other.
- fiend_unpleasant ☑️ 13•1 day ago
there are companies out there that do this kind of thing.
- @istanbullu@lemmy.ml58•2 days ago
I love how that PM brings up the fact that this is needed for a product launch. Like who cares?
- @friend_of_satan@lemmy.worldEnglish22•1 day ago
Seriously. What part of “BECAUSE THE LIBRARY IS LICENSED FREE OF CHARGE, THERE IS NO WARRANTY FOR THE LIBRARY, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW. EXCEPT WHEN OTHERWISE STATED IN WRITING THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND/OR OTHER PARTIES PROVIDE THE LIBRARY “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. THE ENTIRE RISK AS TO THE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE OF THE LIBRARY IS WITH YOU. SHOULD THE LIBRARY PROVE DEFECTIVE, YOU ASSUME THE COST OF ALL NECESSARY SERVICING, REPAIR OR CORRECTION.” do they not understand?
- @aidan@lemmy.world4•20 hours ago
I don’t see the issus though, opening a GitHub issue isn’t suing
- @melpomenesclevage@lemm.ee8•2 days ago
Need to add a ‘not for use with Microsoft products, including operating systems’ clause for a version or two.
- @lefaucet@slrpnk.net5•1 day ago
I think adoption of the JSLint license’s ”This software can oly be used for good and not evil" clause would cover that. I hear IBMs lawyers had issue with it lol